Azerbaijan bans German MP from Merkel's party from entering the country because of visit to Karabakh

The Azerbaijani authorities have banned the German MP from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU, Chancellor Angela Merkel's party), Albert Weiler, from entering the country, Bild reported.
The reason for the recognition of Weiler "an unwanted person" by official Baku was his visit to Karabakh in 2014 and 2016. Now the decision on the ban on his entry was made at the highest level, so negotiations with the Azerbaijani Ambassador about this were in vain, Bild said.
Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary group on German relations with the South Caucasus countries, Weiler was to accompany Merkel on August 24 on her trip to Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Weiler expressed concern over the situation in the region. He is going to refuse of the trip, Deutsche Welle reported.