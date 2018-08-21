Armenia Police chief: International search not declared for ex-defense minister

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan has provided some clarifications on the ongoing search for former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Osipyan confirmed that Harutyunyan was being sought, but not by the Interpol.
In the police chief’s words, law enforcement officials still do not know Mikayel Harutyunyan’s whereabouts.
And asked whether there was a need to petition to the Interpol in this regard, Valeri Osipyan responded: “We are dealing with that matter.”
Ex-Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
But since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared.