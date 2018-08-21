News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Israel deputy FM: Armenian people’s tragedy has never been questioned
Israel deputy FM: Armenian people’s tragedy has never been questioned
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of his visit to Armenia, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Ministry of Israel Alexander Ben-Zvi paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan, to pay tribute to the genocide victims, reported Armenpress.

The Israeli official laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

“The tragedy of the Armenian people has never been questioned,” Ben-Zvi said. “There is a historical question how to call it, but what had happened is a fact that is accepted by all. This is not a matter of making it a topic for political discussions; let the historians decide what name to give to this tragedy.”

Also, he toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM: Kofi Annan’s contribution to genocide prevention is invaluable
Kofi Annan has died Saturday after a short illness…
 Fox News commentator urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Turkey is “not a strategic partner” but “corrupt murderous regime” ...
 Australian Senator: Horror of Armenian Genocide cannot be ignored
“Eyewitness accounts were brought to us by our very own Australian servicemen…
 US lawmaker renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
He agreed with President Trump’s decision to double tariffs…
 Armenians of New Zealand urge PM to change stance on Armenian Genocide
Hoory Yeldizian called the Prime Minister's position “unacceptable”…
 New Zealand's Greens urge to recognize Armenian Genocide
“The Turkish government for decades have been trying to downplay it…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news