Israel deputy FM: Armenian people’s tragedy has never been questioned

Within the framework of his visit to Armenia, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Ministry of Israel Alexander Ben-Zvi paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan, to pay tribute to the genocide victims, reported Armenpress.
The Israeli official laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.
“The tragedy of the Armenian people has never been questioned,” Ben-Zvi said. “There is a historical question how to call it, but what had happened is a fact that is accepted by all. This is not a matter of making it a topic for political discussions; let the historians decide what name to give to this tragedy.”
Also, he toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.