NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 21.08.2018

Nikol Pashinyan receives families of servicemen killed during April war

Greek Prime Minister declares end to country's debt odyssey

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan on prospect of closing Ministry of Diaspora

Ara Babloyan receives Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser

3 injured in Yerevan car accident

IAEA sees no signs of North Korea denuclearization

Kremlin expects actions from US for cooperation on Syria, Ukraine

Armenia, Russia MODs to discuss legal support to cooperation

Armenia defense minister to Russia military industry company official: We are interested in individual products

Dollar is falling in Armenia

Armenian National Movement Yerevan mayoral candidate: All nominees have equal opportunities

Armenia tycoon MP’s bodyguard is released on bail

9 killed, 4 injured in South Korea factory fire

Armenia Police chief: International search not declared for ex-defense minister

Israel deputy FM: Armenian people’s tragedy has never been questioned

UK FM: One of biggest threats to European unity would be chaotic no-deal Brexit

Armenian government to improve small aviation industry in Armenia

Armenia Police chief explains involvement in March 2008 events

Police chief: There are no corruption cases in Armenian police

Armenia police chief not ruling out new startling discoveries

Armenian minister on transitional justice: We will use experience of other countries

Police staff chief: Crime rate grows by 12.3 percent in Armenia

Kalashnikov rifles’ new series to be manufactured in Armenia

Armenian Police Chief: Illegal street vending is unacceptable

Some Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident are in critical condition

Armenia minister, Russia defense export company director discuss technico-military cooperation

Justice ministry: Armenia improved positions in anticorruption

Armenia parliament speaker heading to Czech Rep.

160 Armenia convicts petition for pardon

El Salvador establishes diplomatic ties with China

Trump says “most likely” to meet with North Korea leader for 2nd time

Newspaper: Armenia PM is forced to seek ex-ruling party’s help

Those who attacked Chechnya police were minors

Armenia amended Electoral Code to be adopted in September or early October

Azerbaijan bans German MP from Merkel's party from entering the country because of visit to Karabakh

Road accidents in Georgia with participation of Armenians - no one is detained yet

Turkey initiates dispute complaint over additional U.S. tariffs at WTO

Arsen Ayvazyan appointed head of department on struggle against organized crime

SIS does not comment on Nikol Pashinyan's statement on March 1 case

Social media sites may only get one hour to remove terror content

Turkey to unite with Russia in WTO complaint against US tariffs

Putin still hopes to pull Moscow’s ties with Washington out of a deep crisis

Special Investigation Service explains why only today it announced about searches at Robert Kocharyan's house

Pope Francis writes to Catholics worldwide over sexual abuse

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.08.2018

Iran: US new anti-Iran measure titled Iran Action Group is against all international laws

Former CIA director threatens to sue Trump

Armenia to participate in international military and technical forum Army 2018

Ara Babloyan: I am deeply concerned about the situation in the country

Yeritsyan submits to Pashinyan petition to invite Council of Europe to observe elections of Yerevan Council of Elders

Director of Armenia's NSS and Iranian Ambassador discuss cooperation issues

White House rejects Turkey's offer for pastor's release

Ibrahim Kalin: Shooting of US Embassy in Ankara is attempt to create chaos

Ucom to provide up to twice more Internet to Universal and Universal Plus subscribers

Heritage to endorse nomination of Raffi Hovannisian

Armenia defense minister travels to Moscow

Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia

Armenia 2nd President’s office: We leave to readers as to objective pursued by belated dissemination of search news

France’s Total officially leaves Iran

Hoa-Binh Adjemian: EU cooperation offers a lot of potential for Armenia

Babloyan: It is very important to continue children’s projects in Armenia

Erdogan: Aim of currency crisis was to bring Turkey to knees

Armenia PM: We had double-digit economic activity index in July

European commissioner: Brexit vote could ‘in theory’ be reversed

Korean families divided by war to meet in North Korea

Armenia Heritage Party founder: First 100 days of PM Pashinyan’s administration were positive, legitimate

Bolton: Preventing Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons is US top priority

Iran calls OPEC to stay out of politics

Armenia ex-PM’s driver faces criminal charge

Iran FM: US has addiction to sanctions on Iran

Search conducted in Armenia 2nd President’s mansion

Iran, Armenia agree to produce agriculture machinery

US companies against tariffs on Chinese goods imports

Armenia citizen killed in Russia

Ambassador: Russia ready to continue assistance to settlement of Karabakh conflict

One of Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident dies

Father and son stabbed in Armenia’s Garni village

Russia to complete Pantsir-S1M missile system tests by end of 2019

Taliban take more than 100 people hostage in Afghanistan

Democratic Way Party to run in Yerevan city council election

Shots fired toward US embassy in Turkey

8 Armenia citizens, including one child, injured in Georgia road accident

Heavy rains create emergency situation in Armenia’s Armavir Province

Bolton: US concerned about China, North Korea and Iran possible meddling in 2018 midterm elections

Senor Hasratyan: Adversary intensifies propaganda

Palestine will review all agreements with Israel

Armenian Minister of Education and Science discuss cooperation with Iranian Ambassador

Cavusoglu: US cannot annul "unilaterally" its agreement with Ankara on F-35 fighter planes

Iran to unveil new fighter jet on August 22

Qatar accuses Saudi Arabia of blocking access to Hajj

Japan’s Defense Ministry to request record ¥5.3 trillion budget

Argentines line up to quit Catholic Church

Indonesian island hit by 6.3-magnitude tremor

Iran to unveil Bavar 373 missile system in spring 2019

Brexit: British millionaire gives £1m boost to People’s Vote campaign

Armenian PM expresses condolences over Kofi Annan death

China and US hope to organize meeting between Trump and Jinping to end trade dispute

Armenian President sends condolence letter to António Guterres

Major car accident in Armenia’s Kotayk