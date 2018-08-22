The Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan resigns.

"I have decided to leave diplomatic activity.

This was a long-overdue decision and I will reveal a little secret, I have appealed to Yerevan several times in recent years with a request to withdraw me, last time in May of this year, but every time I was refused with a request to continue the activity as the ambassador of Armenia in Ukraine.

And it's not even that I worked for the post of the Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine two full terms and passed all possible deadlines for staying in this responsible post. The thing is that the situation in Armenia is qualitatively different and I sincerely believe that it's time to provide an opportunity for the young to grow and fulfil themselves. I hope that this time I'll get a positive answer, "Manukyan wrote on his Facebook page.