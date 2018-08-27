News
2 Armenian citizens killed in Russia accident
2 Armenian citizens killed in Russia accident
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Two Armenian citizens were killed as a result of the accident in Kalmykia, the republic located in the southwestern part of European Russia.

Kalmykia’s internal affairs agencies launched an investigation into two road accidents that left three people killed, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the source, during the first accident, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Two Armenian nationals were killed. The driver and other two passengers, who are also the citizens of Armenia, were hospitalized.

The source noted, that a 59-year-old was killed as the result another accident as the driver also lost control and rolled over.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
