Energy minister: Electricity consumption in Armenia was unprecedented in Summer 2018

YEREVAN. – Electricity consumption in Armenia has reached an unprecedented level in the summer of 2018.

The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Artur Grigoryan, said the aforementioned at Wednesday’s press conference to sum up the results of the first 100 days of his tenure in this capacity.

“This was an unprecedented indicator, which was due to the [very] hot summer,” the minister noted. “And the ministry’s priority task was to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply in such weather; under conditions of suspension of the activities of the nuclear power plant of Armenia.”

He added that studying the ongoing programs in Armenia’s energy sector is another priority task which is put before his ministry.

“Also, our task was to do everything possible so that the nuclear power plant would be put into operation again, on time—as of August 1,” Grigoryan said.