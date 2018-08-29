News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Energy minister: Electricity consumption in Armenia was unprecedented in Summer 2018
Energy minister: Electricity consumption in Armenia was unprecedented in Summer 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – Electricity consumption in Armenia has reached an unprecedented level in the summer of 2018.

The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Artur Grigoryan, said the aforementioned at Wednesday’s press conference to sum up the results of the first 100 days of his tenure in this capacity.

“This was an unprecedented indicator, which was due to the [very] hot summer,” the minister noted. “And the ministry’s priority task was to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply in such weather; under conditions of suspension of the activities of the nuclear power plant of Armenia.”

He added that studying the ongoing programs in Armenia’s energy sector is another priority task which is put before his ministry.

“Also, our task was to do everything possible so that the nuclear power plant would be put into operation again, on time—as of August 1,” Grigoryan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia energy ministry: No tension in Russia relations over natural gas price
The agreement on Russian natural gas supply to the country will expire in the current year…
 Armenia official: 100MW-capacity solar power stations will be built in country, by 2020
There is also an arrangement on wind power development in Armenia…
 France’s Total officially leaves Iran
“The process to replace (Total) with another company is underway…
Iran calls OPEC to stay out of politics
“Iran believes that OPEC should strongly support its members at this stage…
Minister Grigoryan receives Chinese Ambassador to Armenia
Wide range of issues related to Armenian-Chinese cooperation in the spheres of energy and infrastructure were discussed...
 Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine and energy
Merkel and Putin will meet in Berlin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news