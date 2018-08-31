Dan Bilzerian comments on Azerbaijan’s international arrest warrant for him

American Armenian internet personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian has reflected on the Azerbaijani authorities’ decision to declare an international arrest warrant for him through Interpol, and for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
“If these inbred goat fucking Azerbaijani officials get Interpol to arrest me, make sure to smoke my weed,” Bilzerian, who is also CEO of Ignite—a producer of cannabis products that are sold in licensed dispensaries in US states where its sale is legal, wrote on Twitter.
And speaking to People magazine, Bilzerian said the Azerbaijani authorities’ arrest warrant for him was politically motivated.
“They [Azerbaijani authorities] only issued the warrant for my arrest, and nobody else on the trip,” he said. “I think it’s because I am a public figure and they want to try to make an example out of me.”
The Consulate General of Armenia in the US has contacted Interpol and urged them to dismiss Azerbaijan’s prosecution of Bilzerian as political.
Bilzerian has vowed to fight the charges and said he has “no interest in ever going to Azerbaijan.”
Dan Bilzerian arrived in Armenia at the beginning of the week, and he visited Artsakh too.