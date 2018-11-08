Nazarbayev opens CSTO session

CSTO session has kicked off in Astana, Tengrinews.kz reported.
The event is attended by the leaders of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russia Vladimir Putin, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.
According to the source, the Kyrgyz side will present the priority areas of its further chairmanship in the CSTO.
The member states are also expected to discuss problems of international and regional security, the coordination of foreign policy activities, the improvement of mechanisms to counter challenges and threats, and the development of the organization’s military potential.
A number of issues will be discussed during a narrow-format meeting. Some agenda items will be considered in plenary by the ministers of foreign affairs, defense and the secretaries of the security councils of states, as well as the acting secretary-general of the Organization.
The sides are expected to sign an action plan for the development of a coordinated information policy in the interests of the CSTO states and a plan for the development of a collective system to counter illegal migration for the period up to 2025.
In 2018-2019, the presidency of the CSTO passes to Kyrgyzstan, the president of the country Sooronbay Jeenbekov will announce the top priorities during the session for the period of his presidency.