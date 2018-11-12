Armenia drivers remain “hostages” at Russia-Georgia border for days (PHOTOS)

Numerous reports were received Sunday from Armenian drivers, who said there was a several kilometer-long line up of vehicles at the Upper Lars highway between Georgia and Russia, until the Russian border.
The Armenian drivers and citizens who are caught up in this traffic jam told shamshyan.com that they are in uncertainty for the past three to four days, and they do not know what to do and whom to turn to.
“Russian border guards demand money to have the cars get ahead in line,” they said, in particular. “This is the only way to get out of this ‘hell.’”