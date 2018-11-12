News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Armenia drivers remain “hostages” at Russia-Georgia border for days (PHOTOS)
Armenia drivers remain “hostages” at Russia-Georgia border for days (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Numerous reports were received Sunday from Armenian drivers, who said there was a several kilometer-long line up of vehicles at the Upper Lars highway between Georgia and Russia, until the Russian border.

The Armenian drivers and citizens who are caught up in this traffic jam told shamshyan.com that they are in uncertainty for the past three to four days, and they do not know what to do and whom to turn to.

“Russian border guards demand money to have the cars get ahead in line,” they said, in particular. “This is the only way to get out of this ‘hell.’”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news