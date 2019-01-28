AP: Armenian Politician dies in prison after two-months hunger strike

Armenian politician dies after 52-day prison hunger strike, AP reported.
“A leader of a small political party in Armenia has died in prison after going on a hunger strike nearly two months ago. The Armenian prison service said 51-year-old Mher Yegiazarian died early Saturday, 52 days after he started his hunger strike,” the source noted.
As reported earlier, a case of large-scale fraud was exposed in Armenia. It was found out that, from February 2014 to October 2018, Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party vice-chairman Mher Yeghiazaryan, who was also the person in charge of Haynews.am news website, had misused the trust in him by several people.