AP: Armenian Politician dies in prison after two-months hunger strike
AP: Armenian Politician dies in prison after two-months hunger strike
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Armenian politician dies after 52-day prison hunger strike, AP reported.

“A leader of a small political party in Armenia has died in prison after going on a hunger strike nearly two months ago. The Armenian prison service said 51-year-old Mher Yegiazarian died early Saturday, 52 days after he started his hunger strike,” the source noted.

As reported earlier, a case of large-scale fraud was exposed in Armenia. It was found out that, from February 2014 to October 2018, Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party vice-chairman Mher Yeghiazaryan, who was also the person in charge of Haynews.am news website, had misused the trust in him by several people.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
