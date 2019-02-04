Archbishops Barsamian and Ateşyan meet with Turkish Foreign Minister

Representative of the Armenian Church in Vatican, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Primate of the Eastern Diocese, and the Very Reverend Fr. Shahe Ananyan and General Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, Archbishop Aram Ateşyan met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu, Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul reported.
There is no official information on the topics discussed at the meeting but it is assumed that the issue of the election of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople is discussed.