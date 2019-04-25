News
Newspaper: Armenia will rearm self “very strictly”
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan stated in Moscow that Russia will supply the first batch—four aircrafts—of the multifunctional Su-30SM fighter jets to Armenia in early 2020, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Tonoyan announced that there is also a plan to continue the purchase of these planes.

“At the same time, the minister announced that Yerevan has already transferred the first tranche of the airplanes’ price, which means that Yerevan is acquiring them in cash.

“Tonoyan stated that Armenia has big plans to acquire new armament, [that] it will purchase the armament from Russia, and ‘we [Armenia] will arm ourselves and rearm ourselves very strictly.’

“That statement of the Defense Minister, of course, is in line with Armenia’s new defense policy where the circumstance of passing from defensive tactics to offensive [tactics] is stressed,” Zhamanak wrote.
Working group of the Russian Armed Forces arrives in Armenia
Russian Armed Forces Working Group will participate in a working meeting on cooperation over radiation...
 Pashinyan: Nothing has happened in our relations with Russia
Each country has its own internal political agenda, and this does not affect the general background of our relations with other countries...
 Armenia Defense Minister meets with JSC Rosoboronexport Director General
The parties reached several new agreements on...
 Pashinyan: Armenia is not going to limit broadcasting of Russian TV channels
“We had always had specific censorship on television...
 Armenia Defense Minister: Russia to send first Su-30SMs to Armenia in early 2020
Tonoyan also stated that Armenia has future plans to purchase...
 PM Pashinyan: There is problem in Russian elite with all that happened in Armenia
There are personal interaction and relations between me and Putin, and there are relations between institutions…
