News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 26
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Trump: US Justice Department would like to receive data on Clinton and Ukraine possible links
Trump: US Justice Department would like to receive data on Clinton and Ukraine possible links
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US Justice Department would like to receive data with information on possible links between the campaign headquarters of ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Ukraine, the US President Donald Trump told Fox News channel. 

"It sounds like big stuff, very interesting with Ukraine. I just spoke with the new president a while ago, and congratulated him. ... But that sounds like big, big stuff, and I'm not surprised,” he said.

Asked  whether Americans need to see the results of Ukraine's investigation into whether officials in that country worked with the Clinton team, Trump replied, "I think we do.”

"I would imagine [Barr] would want to see this. ... I would certainly defer to the attorney general, and we'll see what he says about it," Trump said. "He calls 'em straight."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tina Kandelaki links Zelensky's victory to triumph of Armenia's Pashinyan
As I was watching the debates, what was also clear to me was...
 Peskov: Moscow will judge new Ukrainian president by his deeds
Russia respects the choice made by the Ukrainian citizens…
 Zelensky invited to visit Crimea
He expressed hope that Zelensky will realize the obvious things…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan on Crimea issue: We often find that our friends are on different sides of a conflict
I find it strange that people use platforms that were created for peace to incite hostility, instigate wars, escalate tension and intensify conflicts…
 Crimea leader: People shape history
On 29 March, Yerevan is hosting events dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the reunification of Crimea with Russia...
 Pompeo: US, NATO allies can take actions to help Ukraine
“I don’t know that we’ve done all that we can yet…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos