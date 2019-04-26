Trump: US Justice Department would like to receive data on Clinton and Ukraine possible links

The US Justice Department would like to receive data with information on possible links between the campaign headquarters of ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Ukraine, the US President Donald Trump told Fox News channel.

"It sounds like big stuff, very interesting with Ukraine. I just spoke with the new president a while ago, and congratulated him. ... But that sounds like big, big stuff, and I'm not surprised,” he said.

Asked whether Americans need to see the results of Ukraine's investigation into whether officials in that country worked with the Clinton team, Trump replied, "I think we do.”

"I would imagine [Barr] would want to see this. ... I would certainly defer to the attorney general, and we'll see what he says about it," Trump said. "He calls 'em straight."