Tuesday
April 30
Tuesday
April 30
Armenia MOD: Military serviceman severely wounded in Tavush Province
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In Tavush Province of Armenia, a military serviceman was severely wounded today from a gunshot fired by the adversary, Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan reported on his Facebook page and provided details.

“A contractual military serviceman was wounded today in Tavush Province from the gunshot fired by the adversary and is in severe but stable condition. He received a head injury and will soon be transported to Yerevan in a helicopter,” Hovhannisyan wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
