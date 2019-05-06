Pyongyang expresses support for Caracas for protecting Venezuela sovereignty

The North Korea has expressed support for the Venezuelan people in their struggle to protect sovereignty in connection with a recent attempt at an anti-government coup in Venezuela, TASS reported referring to Rodong Sinmun newspaper.
Rodong Sinmun newspaper has published a statement of the official representative of the North Korean MFA.
According to the source, North Korea wishes a peaceful solution to the issue of Venezuela in accordance with the independent will of the government and people of this country and express unwavering solidarity and support to the Venezuelan people in the struggle to protect sovereignty
In connection with the situation in Venezuela, the United States, who pretend to be the sole superpower, there are insane words about the possibility of a military operation that the US can conduct if necessary, the statement added.
On April 30, in Venezuela, a group of military took the side of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, after which large-scale anti-government protests resumed in the country. During the demonstrations, accompanied by clashes with the security forces, several hundred people were injured, four died. According to non-governmental organizations, at least 240 protesters were detained on April 30 and May 1. The situation in Venezuela is expected to be one of the main topics of the upcoming contacts of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the margins of the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council on May 6-7 in Finland.