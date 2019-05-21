News
Armenia Deputy PM, Ukraine President discuss issues on bilateral agenda
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is on a working visit to Ukraine, was received today by newly elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Tigran Avinyan’s office.

Avinyan congratulated the newly elected president and transmitted the kind wishes of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meeting, the President of Ukraine and the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia touched upon several issues on the Armenian-Ukrainian agenda and attached importance to intensification of the political dialogue between the two countries. In the context of steps aimed at enhancing trade and economic ties, the parties discussed issues on the restart of the activities of the Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission.
