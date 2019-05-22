Transitional justice: American expert arriving in Armenia to help Pashinyan

The American expert will leave for Armenia to assist the country in developing a transitional justice program, Voice of America reported.

According to Anna Myriam Roccatello, director of programs at the US International Center for Transitional Justice, transitional justice helps the public, after establishing the legal authority in the country or after the war, to touch past crimes. She noted that in the context of Armenia, we are dealing with a situation where the country wants to strengthen the foundations of democracy and reform the state system.

However, isn't it too late a year after the ‘velvet revolution’ to talk about ‘transitional justice’? According to the source, it is the exact time for it.

The senior expert of the International Center for Transitional Justice Ruben Carranza, will visit Armenia to help the process of developing transitional justice programs.