Saakashvili to return to Ukraine in a couple of days

Mikheil Saakashvili has decided to return to Ukraine in a couple of days, UNN reports, according to its sources.
Saakashvili is expected to arrive in Ukraine on Wednesday, May 29.
Earlier, Saakashvili had declared that he was preparing to return to Ukraine since he considers Kiev and Odessa his second home and that he wants to restore Ukrainian citizenship, and his lawyer has already filed an application to the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s ban on Saakashvili’s entry is in force until 2021.