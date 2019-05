The issue of electing a member of the State Committee for the Protection of Economic Competition is being discussed at a meeting of Armenian parliament on Thursday.

Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly from the Prosperous Armenia Party Vahe Enfiajyan noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan nominated Hayk Karapetyan for the term of four years to this post.

Karapetyan, in turn, presented the deputies his biography, and professional path.