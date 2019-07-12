Armenia PM receives Amber Capital representatives

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today CEO of Amber Capital Joseph Oughourlian and Director of Amber Capital Armenia Karen Arabyan. Amber Capital will become the first mutual investment fund in Armenia after its official opening between September and October.

The Prime Minister and the representatives of Amber Capital discussed issues on cooperation and particularly touched upon the directions and prospective sectors for the investment fund’s projects.

The Prime Minister stated that the Armenian government’s goal is to make Armenia’s economy competitive and make the transition from a mining industry to a processing industry. The head of government also attached importance to the activities of the investment fund from the perspective of the introduction of a culture of corporate management and the enhancement of capital markets in Armenia.

Oughourlian stated that Amber Capital is interested in working actively in Armenia and is ready for mutually beneficial partnership.