News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 12
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia PM receives Amber Capital representatives
Armenia PM receives Amber Capital representatives
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today CEO of Amber Capital Joseph Oughourlian and Director of Amber Capital Armenia Karen Arabyan. Amber Capital will become the first mutual investment fund in Armenia after its official opening between September and October.

The Prime Minister and the representatives of Amber Capital discussed issues on cooperation and particularly touched upon the directions and prospective sectors for the investment fund’s projects.

The Prime Minister stated that the Armenian government’s goal is to make Armenia’s economy competitive and make the transition from a mining industry to a processing industry. The head of government also attached importance to the activities of the investment fund from the perspective of the introduction of a culture of corporate management and the enhancement of capital markets in Armenia.

Oughourlian stated that Amber Capital is interested in working actively in Armenia and is ready for mutually beneficial partnership.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Processing industry, hi-tech is Armenia's future
PM posted a video about Moeff company...
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 537.27, that of one British pound totaled AMD 597.89…
 Government grants privileges to 2 companies: Investment volume is about AMD 16 billion
The company has imported equipment for freshwater and mineral water bottling…
 Armenia PM: Pensions to rise by 10% in Armenia from January 1, 2020
"The salaries of teachers will also rise from September 1…
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.88 (up by AMD 0.54)…
 Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine suspends its work
“The reason for the unauthorized strike was the misunderstanding of the provisions of the Employment Contract…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos