Armenia FM meeting with Georgian-Armenian community

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met today with the Armenian community of Georgia and presented Armenia’s foreign policy priorities.
The foreign minister assured that even though Georgia and Armenia have different problems and different foreign policy priorities, they stand united with the common goal, that is, the regional security agenda. “We are comparably small countries in a region where there are different problems, and we are in a stage in which there are rather active developments in the context of the relations of power centers in international relations, and in this sense, we have a common interest, and that is our regional security. Our common goal is to ensure a safe environment for the welfare of our respective countries through cooperation. The volume of our cooperation is truly rather large in the spheres of energy security, transport infrastructures, economic cooperation, science and culture. Encouraging platforms where the society and NGOs will be in contact is of rather great significance for us.”