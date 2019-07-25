New US navy warship to be named after Armenian military

The command of the US Naval Forces will name its new warship (Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer) in honor of the famous American military figure of Armenian origin Paul Robert Ignatius (Ignatosian), the official website of the US Defense Department reported.
According to the source, the ship’s official name will take place on July 27 at the port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
According to the secretary of the US Navy, Richard Spencer, the new warship will expand the capabilities of the air, underwater, surface, strike and anti-ballistic missile defense
"The future USS Paul Ignatius stands as proof of what the teamwork of all our people - civilian, contractor and military - can accomplish together," said Spencer. "From the start of the acquisition process, to the keel laying and christening, to today’s commissioning and the many missions she will fulfill going forward, this destroyer enhances our capabilities for air, undersea, surface, strike and ballistic missile defense.”
Paul Robert Ignatius was born in the city of Glendale, California, in the family of Armenian émigrés Hovsep and Eliza Ignatosian. Paul Robert Ignatius, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and later during the Lyndon B. Johnson administration as assistant secretary of defense for installations and logistics from 1964 - 1967, and secretary of the Navy from 1967 - 1969.