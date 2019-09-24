News
ICRC: Body of Azerbaijani serviceman removed from line of contact
ICRC: Body of Azerbaijani serviceman removed from line of contact
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The body of Azerbaijani serviceman was removed from the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“Yesterday, at the request and agreement of the parties, the ICRC as a neutral intermediary took part in an operation to remove the remains of the deceased serviceman at the line of contact,” Zara Amatuni, head of Communication Programs at the ICRC delegation in Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Artsakh Defense Army reported about preventing an infiltration during which an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry responded by saying that serviceman Ramin Abdulrahmanov was lost and killed in the area.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
