Double taxation agreement signed between Armenia and Malta

During the visit to New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Maltese counterpart Carmelo Abela, MFA’s press service reported.
The sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic dialogue between the two countries. The importance of regular consultations between the foreign affairs agencies, stimulation of contacts in the format of parliamentary cooperation, exchange of visits, initiation of exchange programs in the educational and cultural spheres was noted.
The two expressed their readiness to continue steps in terms of expanding cooperation in the trade, economic, agricultural, tourism sectors, in the field of IT, and creative education.
At the end of the meeting, an agreement was signed to avoid double taxation. This will bring businessmen of the two countries closer together and create favorable conditions for them.