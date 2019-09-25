Charge brought against ex-Armenian police chief in case of March 1, 2008 events

A charge has been brought against ex-police chief of Armenia Alik Sargsyan in regard to the case of the events of March 1, 2008, and a signature to not leave the country has been selected as a preventive measure. This is stated in the press release issued by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.
“Based on the charge brought against Alik Sargsyan, in the wake of the events that took place on 1-2 March 2008 in Yerevan, state officials organized a particularly grave crime through a group of high-ranking officials of the Police of Armenia, including Alik Sargsyan who became Chief of Police of Armenia on May 29, 2008, as well as the body conducting proceedings in the period mentioned in the criminal case, inciting officials to abuse official powers, commit official fraud and falsify evidence under the assignments and instructions of the group of high-ranking officials.