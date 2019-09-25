News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Show news feed
Charge brought against ex-Armenian police chief in case of March 1, 2008 events
Charge brought against ex-Armenian police chief in case of March 1, 2008 events
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A charge has been brought against ex-police chief of Armenia Alik Sargsyan in regard to the case of the events of March 1, 2008, and a signature to not leave the country has been selected as a preventive measure. This is stated in the press release issued by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

“Based on the charge brought against Alik Sargsyan, in the wake of the events that took place on 1-2 March 2008 in Yerevan, state officials organized a particularly grave crime through a group of high-ranking officials of the Police of Armenia, including Alik Sargsyan who became Chief of Police of Armenia on May 29, 2008, as well as the body conducting proceedings in the period mentioned in the criminal case, inciting officials to abuse official powers, commit official fraud and falsify evidence under the assignments and instructions of the group of high-ranking officials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Prosecutor General: Aghvan Hovsepyan questioned on March 1 case
"The further move will be determined on the basis of evidence…
 Armenia 2nd President's son posts video
My “version” is that internal affairs serviceman Tigran Abgaryan was...
 Ex-President Robert Kocharyan: This is most disgraceful criminal case in Armenia history
And textbooks in the future will write about this criminal case…
 Armenia 2nd President to Court: I've been waiting for examination of detention for 2.5 months
Before the trial, the Court specified the...
 Yerevan court examining motion for release of Armenia 2nd President
The examination of the pretrial measure for second President of...
 Court engages interpreter for defendant Yuri Khachaturov
During today’s trial, Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys will file...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos