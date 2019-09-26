Ex-police chief of Armenia on link between deceased deputy police chief and March 1, 2008 events

Armenia’s ex-police chief, former deputy representing the Republican Party of Armenia Alik Sargsyan doesn’t accept the charge brought against him in regard to the case of the events of March 1, 2008. In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the ex-police chief said he has nothing to do with the acts that are incriminated to him.
Touching upon the charge according to which he committed official fraud and falsified evidence under the assignments and instructions of Assistant to President of Armenia Gevorg Kostanyan and Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Gevorg Mheryan (killed in 2009-ed.), Alik Sargsyan said: “Eleven years have passed, and I don’t remember if Gevorg Kostanyan consulted with me or not. In other words, didn’t the assistant to the President have the right to request and receive certain documents? There was no unorganized police officer who would come and organize all this. I don’t know who has been instructed, but I don’t remember being instructed to do something. The President’s assistant can’t instruct a police chief.”
Touching upon the acts ascribed to Gevorg Mheryan in regard to the case of the events of March 1, 2008, Alik Sargsyan said: “He’s dead, and anyone can say anything about him. Instead of revealing the murder of Gevorg Mheryan, they are looking for some things linked to him so that they can postpone the case of the events of March 1, 2008.”
Gevorg Mheryan was murdered on February 3, 2009 near the entrance to his house and died from a gunshot. He was 34 years old. Mheryan had assumed the office of deputy police chief in July 2008, and prior to that, he was an assistant to the President of Armenia for legal affairs. The case of the murder remains unrevealed to this day.