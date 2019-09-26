Armenian PM meets with Indian counterpart

During his working visit to New York, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.
Armenia’s Prime Minister greeted his Indian counterpart, noted that the two countries and peoples have strong historical ties and stated that Armenia attaches importance to mutual cooperation with India.
India’s Prime Minister stated that he is glad to have his first meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister and discuss issues on India-Armenia relations. According to Narendra Modi, India and Armenia have strong, friendly ties tracing back to centuries, and India is interested in enhancing the partnership.
The interlocutors particularly exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the film industry, touched upon the intensification of contacts between the business circles of both countries and agreed on the exchange of groups of businessmen at the level of governments.
The two heads of governments also exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the issue of Kashmir.