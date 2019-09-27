Azerbaijan suffers another casualty as result of recent sabotage attempt against Karabakh (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

STEPANAKERT. – The analysis of the Azerbaijani sabotage carried in the southern direction has shown that another Azerbaijani military serviceman was severely wounded at the neutral zone, but had somehow managed to throw himself into their trench. Tigran Abrahamyan, Adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), noted about this in a Facebook post.

“Our servicemen who witnessed the incident also were noting about this,” he added. “Alen Ghulyan found, in the Azerbaijani domain of social networks, a burial ceremony, photos of a military serviceman hit on the same day in the same direction, [and] which are another confirmation of this assertion.

“True, the rank and file is not clear yet, but it is noticeable from the photos that he is definitely not a conscript.

“The hit [soldier] is Qürbət Qürbət oğlu Quliyev, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.”

“As a result of the monitoring of the Azerbaijani domain of social networks, it became known that Qürbət Qürbət oğlu Quliyev, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who had sustained a wound days ago in the direction of Fizuli, has died on September 25,” Alen Ghulyan noted on Facebook. “Quliyev was most likely wounded during the unsuccessful subversive infiltration attempt launched toward one of the Artsakh Defense Army’s combat positions located in the southeastern sector, as the day of the hit and the direction of the borderline coincide.

“The rank of the military serviceman and other information is being clarified.

“In fact, the Azerbaijani armed force has had two casualties during that subversive infiltration attempt.

“Quliyev has been buried today; I am posting the photos and the video.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, as always, is silent.”

As reported earlier, on September 22, at about 4:15pm, the Azerbaijani side carried out subversive infiltration attempt into an Artsakh Defense Army combat position located on the southeastern sector of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing troops.

But as a result of the competent actions by the Artsakh Defense Army (DA) position-holding personnel, the adversary was driven back to its initial positions, leaving one dead body at the neutral zone. The DA did not suffer any casualties.

The Armenian side handed over the body of this killed Azerbaijani to Baku.