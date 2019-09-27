Farewell ceremony with Jacques Chirac will be held on September 29

French authorities are preparing to hold a farewell ceremony with French President Jacques Chirac in front of the Les Invalides on Sunday noon, TASS reported referring to Europe1.
According to him, the place and time were chosen by the relatives of the deceased 86-year-old politician. The question remains open whether the coffin with the body of the late ex-president will be put on public display. The authorities are now working on the details of the event, more accurate information is expected during the day.
As Emmanuel Macron said on the eve of France, Monday will be declared the day of mourning throughout the country, and a farewell service will be held in the church of Saint-Sulpice in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. It will be attended by the current president, as well as the heads of other states. The radio station recalls that Jacques Chirac was personally acquainted with many leaders of African states, as well as with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Shirak’s son-in-law Frederick Sala-Baru said on Thursday that the ex-president had died in the morning surrounded by his loved ones.
Jacques Chirac left politics after two terms as president of the country - from 1995 to 2007. As French radio stations recall, in 2005 the politician was diagnosed with a disease of the cardiovascular system. In 2016, his health deteriorated sharply after the death of his eldest daughter. For the past three years, he did not participate in official ceremonies, rarely received visitors.