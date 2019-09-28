News
Karabakh army soldier dies
Karabakh army soldier dies
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – A serviceman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has died. 

On Saturday, at about 6:50am, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Arman Levonyan (born in 1999) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit that is located in a northerly direction, and under yet unknown circumstances, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.
Հայերեն and Русский
