Karabakh army soldier dies

STEPANAKERT. – A serviceman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) has died.

On Saturday, at about 6:50am, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Arman Levonyan (born in 1999) sustained a fatal gunshot wound at the protection area of a Defense Army military unit that is located in a northerly direction, and under yet unknown circumstances, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.