Armenian community of Singapore to have pastor soon (PHOTOS)
Armenian community of Singapore to have pastor soon (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Monday hosted—at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is in Armenia on an official visit.

The Catholicos attached importance to the contacts between the two countries, and which—as per Karekin II—are developing and encompassing new domains.

He touched also upon the historical relations between the Armenian and Singaporean peoples, the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church in Singapore, and noted that the Armenian community of this country will soon have a pastor.

The PM of Singapore, in turn, reflected on relations between the two countries, and the prospects for further development of their cooperation.

Also, Lee Hsien Loong confirmed that the Armenian community of Singapore has greatly contributed to the life of the country. Furthermore, he referred to Singapore’s historic Armenian church which is the first Christian house of worship in the region, as well as to the freedoms for the national minorities and religious communities in Singapore.

After the meeting, the delegation led by Singapore’s prime minister visited the treasury of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
This text available in   Հայերեն
