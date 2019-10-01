News
Yerevan hosting Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
Yerevan hosting Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is held in Yerevan on Tuesday. The meeting will be held in a narrow and expanded composition.

The meeting is attended by the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, as well as Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will arrive in Yerevan today.

An expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will also be attended by the President of Moldova Igor Dodon in connection with the status of Moldova as an observer state at the EAEU, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of state.

The agenda includes issues of international economic cooperation with third countries and associations, financial policy, energy and several others.

Within the Supreme Council meeting, it is planned to sign the Free Trade Agreement, as well as the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation between the EAEU and Singapore. The documents will be signed by Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the EEC Board, Deputy Prime Ministers of the Union countries, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Social and Economic Development of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
