Free trade deal signed between Eurasian Economic Union, Singapore

As part of the High Council meeting in Yerevan, a free trade deal has been signed, as well as a framework agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore.
The documents were signed by Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the EEC Board, Deputy Prime Ministers of the Union member states, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Social and Economic Development of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
Now members of the Eurasian Economic Union are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Moldovan President Igor Dodon attends a meeting in Yerevan as head of the observer state at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are invited as honored guests. The chair of the union in 2019 is Armenia.