Two cars burned in Yerevan, one belonged to senior investigator

An emergency took place today in Yerevan, reports Shamshyan.com.

At around 01:00, with motives and in circumstances yet unknown, anonymous person(s) intentionally burned citizen Hayk E’s Volkswagen Golf parked in the yard of building #22B on Halabyan Street in the Ajapnyak Administrative District, as well as Mher E’s Hyundai Sonata located at a distance of nearly 50 meters from the mentioned building and parked in the yard of building #8 on Margaryan Street.

According to the source, Mher E, the driver of the Hyundai Sonata, is a senior investigator of the Investigative Division of the Malatia-Sebastia Administrative Districts of Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee.

The Mashtots police station’s investigative unit is preparing a report and establishing the amount of damage.