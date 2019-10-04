News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Murder of man, 72, being investigated in Armenia: His body found in water, with tied hands
Murder of man, 72, being investigated in Armenia: His body found in water, with tied hands
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Armenian law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the brutal murder of a 72-year-old man, Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

A signal has been received from the owner of one of the beaches in the police department of Lake Sevan that a human body was found in the water.

Arriving on call operatives discovered the body of a man born in 1946. The mouth of the deceased was sealed with tape, his hands were tied. A criminal case has been instituted and a number of examinations have been appointed.

Measures were taken to clarify the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the alleged offender.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains stolen from memorial site on 150th birthday
The incident occurred on the 150th anniversary of the birth of the leader of the national liberation movement…
 Unusual situation nearby Georgia-Armenia border
More than 300 Armenian trucks are unable to move forward in Georgia…
 Earthquake hits Armenia
The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter…
 28-year-old Armenian serviceman dies from firearm injury
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of...
 Armenian young woman takes gun from robbers, drives them away in Armenia
A signal was received Wednesday from the Gavar medical center to the police department saying that a patient with injuries has been delivered to them….
Russia national, 41, attempts to commit suicide in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor
The suicide attempt was prevented...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos