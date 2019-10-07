Richard Clarke: Countries like Armenia can become economic powerhouses

Countries like Armenia, countries that train people in how to code, can become an economic powerhouses, by tying into the knowledge economy, Richard A. Clarke, National Security Expert and author, Chairman of the Middle East, Global Change said at the WCIT 2019 hosted by Yerevan.

“The future is now, the future is just now evenly distributive,” he said adding that cyber future has began, but many of us including him thought that cyber-era began 30 years ago.

“We were focused on the past, we went slowly,” he added.

According to him, later, it was a new revolution, “not the communist revolution but the IT revolution” it was as profound as industrial revolution 100 years before .

“Countries like Armenia, countries that train people in how to code, can become an economic power houses, by tying into the knowledge economy,” he noted.

According to him, the first phase of our cyber world future has arrived and we can see it, it is a cyber future with new products, with new companies, with new capabilities, but it is also a new future with digital inequality.

“But that first phase are coming to close and we are entering a second phase of our cyber-future, given by the new technologies, machine learning, quantum computing and 5G,” he noted adding that “they all offered both great opportunities and great risks.”

According to him, if we do not create norms, international norms, then the IT we are creating will become “a weapon against us”.