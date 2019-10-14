Armenia PM: Our double-digit growth in tourism will continue in 2020

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, referred to the fact that Booking.com has included capital city Yerevan in its top 10 most active world tourist destinations in 2020.

“This means that our [Armenia’s] double-digit growth in tourism will continue in 2020, which opens up great opportunities for small, medium-sized, and large businesses, ” he added on his Facebook page. “During their visit, the tourists coming to Yerevan definitely [also] visit the provinces. So, the abovementioned opportunities also apply to the provinces, villages [of the country].

“We get information about tourists’ visits from [Armenia’s] villages that have no tourism infrastructure. Tourists often rent cars from villagers, buy food—just for walks in the forests, or in the fields.”