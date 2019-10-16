News
Wednesday
October 16
Global Innovation Forum opens in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The second Global Innovation Forum (GIF) on “Transforming Intelligence” opens in Armenia on October 16 with the participation of leading scientists and thought leaders.

The forum is set to explore the impact of AI on science and society from the scientific, technological, and industrial perspectives.

At GIF19 scientists and leaders will engage in academic discussions and visionary debates, sharing their expertise and research findings. The speakers are representing such companies as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Flagship Pioneering, as well as universities of Alabama, Tel Aviv, Harvard, Stanford, Berkeley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The forum organized by Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) will last till October 18.
