OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission on Tuesday will carry out a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the southeast of Akna.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am..

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding this monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE mission members.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
