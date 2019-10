The whole staff of the Gyumri locomotive depot is not working yesterday and today. Ruben Grdzelyan, press officer for South Caucasus Railway, on Wednesday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Employees are demanding a 30 percent salary increase,” he said. “Their salary is about 350-400 thousand [drams], depending on various circumstances.”

According to Grdzelyan, the trains to and from Gyumri as well as to Tbilisi are not operating.