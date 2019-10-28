Finance Ministry: Average inflation in Armenia may be about 2%

It is expected that the average inflation in Armenia in the near future will be about 2%, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan at the Armenian parliament on Monday.
According to him, some changes are also expected in the field of foreign trade and services, with export growth of 10.9% and import growth of 6.8%.
“As for the forecasts of tax revenues in 2020, they will reach AMD 1 trillion 602 billion, which is an improvement of 0.3 percentage points,” the finance minister noted adding that from the point of view of income and expenses, a deficit of about 0.6% is expected.
Janjughazyan also assured that there will be no loans that are not related to any specific target program.