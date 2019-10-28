News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Zakharieva: Armenia and Bulgaria need direct regular flights
Zakharieva: Armenia and Bulgaria need direct regular flights
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia and Bulgaria need direct regular flights, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva told reporters in Yerevan.

She noted that this is her first visit to Armenia, “and I hope not the last.”

“We speak different languages, but Bulgaria and Armenia have a lot in common and this has developed historically, including religion. There are about 11 thousand Armenians in Bulgaria. This brings us even closer,” she said. 

According to her, the first Armenian school in Bulgaria opened in the mid-19th century, and now there are eight schools in the country with instruction in the Armenian language and Armenian can be studied at the university.

However, transport links between the two countries greatly complicate the establishment of relations. 

If there was a direct flight, the flight have taken only a couple of hours, she said. 

According to her, charter flights from Burgas and Varna operate, but there is no direct Yerevan-Sofia flight. 

It is difficult to imagine a businessman who will travel 10 hours, she said.

According to her, at a meeting with an Armenian counterpart, they discussed the possibility of improving trade relations. For six months of 2019, the turnover amounted to about 20 million, but this is not enough, Zakharieva noted.

The parties consider engineering, food industry, IT, and medicine as a direction of cooperation. According to the minister, Bulgaria has special EU funds to help start-ups. 

She expressed an intention to develop cooperation with Armenia in both bilateral and multilateral formats. In this context, she noted that a a number of programs are already being implemented in Armenia with the aid of Bulgaria.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Finance Ministry: Government's debt indicator this year will be 50% of GDP
As for the government debt indicator, according to the minister, in the outgoing year it will be 50% of GDP...
 Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes
Earlier, Javadyan had stated that there was a mistake in the report's rating, which, in case of correction, would place Armenia in the 37th position instead of the current 47th…
 Armenia Central Bank: By end of year, our currency reserves will be higher than previous years
This year, as there was a significant surplus of foreign currency, we were able to buy a large amount of foreign currency, the bank chief said…
 Armenia opposition MP: This budget is not revolutionary, life will not improve with this economic growth
It is quite logical that in the post-revolutionary year the GDP growth is not revolutionary…
 Armenian PM Pashinyan: Defense spending is planned to increase next year
According to PM, they plan to increase budget allocations by 25.3%...
 Finance Ministry: Average inflation in Armenia may be about 2%
“As for the forecasts of tax revenues in 2020, they will reach AMD 1 trillion 602 billion…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos