Armenia government liquidates 4 boarding schools, 1 orphanage

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia made a decision today to liquidate a number of boarding schools and an orphanage. In particular, the Dilijan boarding school, the Byureghavan boarding school, the Gyumri boarding school No. 1, the Gyumri Fridtjof Nansen boarding school, and the Vanadzor orphanage.

The question was presented by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Zaruhi Batoyan. But before presenting it, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the first part of the question was written in the logic of “fake news.” "Today there will be a lot of uproar again that the Armenian government is closing the orphanages and boarding schools," he said.

Batoyan noted that this is done to organize further care for children in need of care in a near-family environment. It is stipulated that NGOs will provide alternative care to children in difficult situations.

Zaruhi Batoyan noted that this decision was designed to ensure the child's right to live in a family, this does not mean that the Armenian government is relinquishing its responsibility toward these children, and that the form of its support is simply changing.