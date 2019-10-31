Official: Allocations to work with Diaspora in Armenia are only 0.04% of state budget

Israel spent $ 280 million from the state budget on cooperation with the diaspora in 2019, while its state budget is $ 110 billion, said High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020 on Thursday.
According to him, relations between Armenia and the Diaspora are in their infancy.
The appropriations make up only 0.04% of the state budget, which, according to Sinanyan, is clearly not enough.
He noted that people are skeptical of existing programs and say they want concrete results in exchange for their investment.
“We have begun the process of consolidating the diaspora, but this is unreal to collect them in a year. However, thanks to constant and consistent programs, we will be able to create an appropriate culture among people, explain to them that they should return and work in their homeland,” he said.