Arayik Harutyunyan's ministry funding to increase by almost 13%

The costs of implementing programs in the field of higher and postgraduate professional education are planned to increase in Armenia by over AMD 263 million next year, said Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during a preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, the draft state budget for 2020 involves funding 21 programs and 176 events implemented by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports. A total of AMD 179 billion 459 million are allocated for 2020, while AMD 158 billion 886 million were allocated in 2019.
“The state budget expenditures for this part increased by AMD 20 billion 572 million, which is 12.9%,” Harutyunyan said.