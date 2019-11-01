Yerevan City Hall offers zoo’s director to resign

Yerevan Vice Mayor Tigran Virabyan has offered the director of the Yerevan Zoo Ruben Khachatryan to resign.
“Given the permanent issues with the management of the Yerevan Zoo, in particular, incidents that have occurred racently, in consultation with Mayor Hayk Marutyan, I offered the director of the Yerevan Zoo Ruben Khachatryan to write a letter of resignation,” Virabyan wrote on his Facebook.
As reported earlier, stray dogs gobbled three kangaroos and mouflon in the last two days in Yerevan Zoo.