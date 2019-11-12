Armenian PM presents 2 books to Paris Peace Forum's library

Karabakh man on horseback injured after antipersonnel mine explosion

Court hearing on Manvel Grigoryan case adjourns until 2pm

Court hearing on case of Robert Kocharyan and others resumes

US says UAE supports pressure against Iran

Erdogan: Neither Russia, nor US managed to clear region of “terrorists”

Ukrainian embassy comments on Armenian citizens' visit to Crimea

OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Armenia parliament majority faction MPs leave sessions’ hall

Arsen Babayan’s precautionary measure of custody is commuted

Armenian PM participates in opening of Paris Peace Forum (PHOTO)

Armenia deputy PM: Any asymmetry leads to problems in countering circulation of anticontrafact in EAEU

ANCA: Erdogan's bodyguard sprayed ‘unknown aerosol’ on protesters in Washington

Armenia representative to UN meets with UN Secretary-General special adviser for genocide prevention

Armenia education minister to attend 40th session of UNESCO General Conference

Yerevan university students, ARF youth marching through streets to raise awareness

Armenia MP is robbed in Yerevan

Yerevan hosting 7th International Forum “Anticontrafact 2019”

Armenia PM: State dinner on behalf of French President concludes with Aznavour's work (VIDEO)

36 items on agenda of Armenian parliament regular sittings

Armenia’s Pashinyan takes selfies with French president, La Francophonie chief, UN Secretary General (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM attends official reception hosted on behalf of French president

Newspaper: New phase of Armenian-Turkish relations starting?

Newspaper: Instead of Armenian Church History, History of Religion to be taught at schools as compromise?

Newspaper: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries have become more active on Karabakh peace process

Newspaper: Some American-Armenian businessmen leave hall during Pashinyan's meeting in Los Angeles

Armenia’s Pashinyan is greeted by Macron at Élysée Palace entrance

Polish PM views French President's statements on NATO as "dangerous"

Armenia Deputy Minister of Justice resigned or dismissed from office?

Syrian-Armenian MP on murder of pastor of Qamishli's Armenian Catholic community

Lavrov: Russia won't cooperate with EU at expense of China

Hayk Ayvazyan vs Nikol Pashinyan case examination is over

Russian FM: Turkey must distinguish between terrorists and patriotic opposition

Baku opposes Lavrov's statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Russia President Spokesperson on Putin's health

Russian FM: Russia not against EU-Armenia cooperation

Armenian MP concerned about country's low funding for security and defense

Armenian PM arrives in Paris

Russia's Lavrov visits Armenia, Armenian Americans to stage action in Washington, digest as of 11.11.2019

Armenian deputy defense minister on suicides in army

Judge of Armenia's Supreme Judicial Council decides not to resign

Russian FM meets with Armenian students (PHOTOS)

Body of James Le Mesurier found in Istanbul

Armenia Deputy PM receives IFC Regional Manager

Russian PM’s son is dating Armenian girl, reports suggest

Armenia PM signs new decision on designating official examinations

Lavrov says Russia-Armenia trade turnover to exceed 2 billion drams

Armenia Deputy PM receives EU Ambassador

Lavrov on Karabakh: Russia ready to support solution acceptable to all parties

Terrorists kill Armenian Catholic priest, his father, in Syria’s Qamishli

Armenia emergency situations minister holds consultation

Body of Armenia village missing man found

Armenia President hosts Russia FM (PHOTO)

Deputy mayor: Budget revenues of Yerevan will be 25bn drams more in 2020

Armenian MP: Lavrov factually opposed Azerbaijan's destructive statements

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman Office, Yerevan Council of Elders Light faction hold meeting

Amount of Armenia judicial acts’ enforcement service confiscations totaled about 3.867bn drams in October

Russian, Armenian FMs hold full-scale talks

RPA Vice Chairman: Lavrov spoke about self-determination of people of Karabakh

Karabakh ex-PM: It is very important for Armenian people to restore this truth

Russian FM: US attempts to plunder Syria are unlawful

ARF-D raises $2,400,000 for Armenian National Committee in Brussels

Armenian parliamentary faction MP leaves inter-parliamentary committees

ARF member: If PM Pashinyan announces he is master of this antinational agenda, he should leave

Armenian Republican Party young members hold protest in front of MFA

Lavrov: Russia ready to hep with normalization between Armenia and Turkey

Armenia military recruitment requirements being tightened

Armenia, Russia complete talks on memo to provide access to biological laboratories

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member: I will urge Hayk Hovhannisyan not to resign

5mn dram bail applied for Ruslan Baghdasaryan

Lavrov: No agreements could be reached without consent of Karabakh people

Armenia PM’s wife: Together we can change lives (VIDEO)

Russian MFA official representative visits Yerevan jazz club (VIDEO)

Assad says Erdogan's actions in Syria are illegal

Court hearing on case of Samvel Babayan and others is rescheduled

US calls to stop violence and to hold early elections in Iraq

Student Council: Education minister, parliament speaker left YSU 100th anniversary session

Mexico offers asylum to Bolivia's Evo Morales

Yerevan hosting 16th KIN International Film Festival

Armenia President appoints 4 new judges

Former head of Yerevan district has been charged

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member resigns

Russia's Lavrov vistis Armenian Genocide Memorial

Pashinyan: Armenian-Russian relations have gained new dynamics

Protest demanding education minister's resignation marching by Yerevan universities (PHOTOS)

Bolivian Senate's second vice-speaker declares that power is passing to her

Armenia is ready to expand bilateral agenda with Angola

Russian Ren TV: Kocharyan will remain in custody

University students marching through streets of Yerevan (PHOTOS)

World oil prices going down

3 cars collide in Yerevan, 3 of 5 injured are children

Expert: Buckwheat price has increased in Armenia, beetroot price will also go up

Yerevan State University students continue boycotting classes

Evo Morales submits resignation

Armen Ashotyan: 2 citizens have shown outright disrespect for faithful

Yuri Khachaturov joins signature campaign against Istanbul Convention (PHOTOS)

Bolivian military offers Morales to resign

Socialists win in parliamentary elections in Spain

Thousands of people take to streets in Paris to protest Islamophobia