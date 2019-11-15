News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 15
USD
477.57
EUR
526.28
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.57
EUR
526.28
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Nearly AMD 12.4 billion to be allocated for needs of high-tech industry in Armenia in 2020
Nearly AMD 12.4 billion to be allocated for needs of high-tech industry in Armenia in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

A draft budget for 2020 is planned to allocate almost AMD 12.4 billion to the Ministry of High-Tech Industry for Armenia to become an exporting country of high-tech military industry, said the minister Hakob Arshakyan Friday at the Armenian parliament.

According to the draft budget for 2020, spending for the needs of the military industry increased by 122% or AMD 6.3 billion. Part of these funds will be directed to the implementation of research and development programs, and another part - to increase productivity indicators, since, according to Arshakyan, it is necessary to take into account the country's needs in the field of security, and create opportunities for implementation and marketing local products to international markets.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Design works on engineering city in Armenia reached final phase
His ministry plans to place about 35 engineering companies in the city…
Armenian high-tech industry minister developed strategy for 2020–2025
Armenia has developed a strategy for 2020–2025 to achieve these goals…
 Technological progress should be used in fight against smoking
Aurora Goodwill ambassador talks about anti-smoking initiatives...
 Google to provide users opportunity to open current accounts
The project, codenamed Cache, will be launched in 2020 with the support of Citigroup Bank…
 Armenia represented by separate pavilion at SWITCH 2019 exhibition in Singapore
The Singaporean Prime Minister also visited the pavilion…
 Gyumri team crowned winners at Robotex Armenia international robotics contest
The winners received prizes and gifts from Ucom...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos