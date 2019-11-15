Nearly AMD 12.4 billion to be allocated for needs of high-tech industry in Armenia in 2020

Armenia Environment Ministry to be allocated almost 7bn drams

Ex-Armenia Public Council President to return to politics in spring

Armenia education ministry: Funding for teaching Armenian studies abroad has doubled

GeoProMining joins Armenian government’s campaign to plant 10 million trees

IDBank tops off current stage of its Cyber Security Campaign with lecture

Lindsay Graham's link to Turkish lobbyists: He was funded by Erdogan's cousin

Political analyst: Armenian authorities avoid taking responsibility for Artskah

Opposition "Bright Armenia" faction in parliament: Political majority does not keep its pre-election promises

Ex-national security minister: Armenia new powers’ contradictory statements put Karabakh peace process at dead end

Minister: Design works on engineering city in Armenia reached final phase

Economist: Open, liberal economy is not for Armenia yet

Attorney: The murder of Armenian champion Ashot Bolyan in Russia was ordered

Yerevan State University Armenian Philology Faculty students continue boycotting classes

Karabakh ex-Ombudsman: There are phenomena in Armenia that I will call “futuristic law”

Assad: Turkey's actions in northeast Syria may lead to ethnic conflict

Armenia parliament discussing 2020 draft budget with only 20 MPs in attendance (PHOTOS)

4 pro-Kurdish mayors detained by Turkish police

Head of office: 18-months of Armenian 2nd president’s persecution debunked many myths

1 killed in Yerevan road accident

Armenia Cadaster Committee deputy head is sacked

Armenian high-tech industry minister developed strategy for 2020–2025

Attorney: Hayastan All Armenian Fund former executive director will remain in custody

Emergency state declared in Venice

Ex-MP on Armenian 2nd president’s arrest: Political vendetta takes place in Armenia

Armenia Public Council ex-chairman: We and people of Karabakh have said what we want

ARF-D: We urge Armenian authorities to eliminate atmosphere of fear and persecution

Nearly AMD 12.4 billion to be allocated for needs of high-tech industry in Armenia in 2020

Lebanon's main parties agree on new PM

Explosion in Armenia village, home turns into ruins (PHOTO)

Dutch coalition parties table amendment to open embassy in Armenia

Trump says impeachment investigation affected his family

Bright Armenia MP: 2020 draft budget does not provide for planting of 10 million trees

Armenia former MP: Karabakh negotiations have reached deadlock

Conference being held in Yerevan; Karabakh conflict, judicial system are on agenda

North Korea calls US candidate Joe Biden 'rabid dog'

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Dismissal at Armenia Health Ministry

International Studies expert: Armenian Genocide resolution still stands chance in US Senate

My step MP: It is planned to build, repair 3 times more roads in Armenia than under previous government

NATO to replace AWACS aircraft with latest technology, including artificial intelligence

Nancy Pelosi says Trump committed bribery

Armenia parliament continues debates on draft state budget for 2020

US, European allies cannot agree on what to do with thousands of jihadists

Armenia commissioner for diaspora travels to Ukraine

Armenia education ministry reaffirms readiness to discuss all existing matters

Bright Armenia parliament faction head: Armenian Genocide resolution stopped in US Senate is another resolution

New branches in Armenia agriculture (VIDEO)

Newspaper: There are 3 scandalous arrests left for Armenia authorities

Newspaper: Will Armenia Constitutional Court judges agree to early retirement?

Newspaper: Turkey accuses Kurds of killing Armenian priests in Syria

Newspaper: When will natural gas price rise in Armenia?

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyer appeals to Minister of Justice

Garo Paylan: Erdogan is praising genocide

General Secretary of Armenian Weightlifting Federation: I don't support Meline Daluzyan

US offers North Korea restart of talks in December

ARMBUSINESSBANK opened the third branch in Lori

PM on banking system and judicial-legal reforms in Armenia

Technological progress should be used in fight against smoking

Russian MFA: Signing of memorandum on biological laboratories in Armenia shouldn't be delayed

Erdogan: Trump making efforts to solve issue of US House of Representatives' passage of Armenian Genocide resolution

PM: Armenia still has problems with securities market

Defense Minister says Lebanon crisis is ‘dangerous’

Actor Armen Jigarkhanyan transferred to hospital again

Armenian PM's wife posts photos of her and daughter from resort

Armenian parliamentary speaker and Kazakh counterpart plant tree together

Russian investigators launch probe into incident over Armenian church in Armavir

Russian MFA condemns killing of Armenian priests in Syria

Armenian world Thai boxing champion killed in Russia, Senator blocks US Genocide Resolution, 14.11.19 digest

China on track to launch its Mars mission in 2020

2 people die as Venice floods

Photo exhibition dedicated to 70th anniversary of China's establishment opens in Yerevan

PM: There are already certain outcomes of US-Armenia strategic dialogue

Footage revealed from scene of murder of Thai boxing champion Ashot Bolyan

Armenia Military-Industrial Commission holds session chaired by PM

Moldovan parliament approves new government under Ion Kiku

Ex-Armenia deputy and his son arrested

Expenses for postgraduate, professional education in Armenia to increase by AMD 263 million in 2020

Armenia Inter-Agency Commission on Electronic Justice holds first session

Armenia President signs several laws passed by parliament

Central Bank head: Armenia recorded capital inflow and serious demand for foreign currency this year

My step MP: Armenian Defense Ministry plans to implement 8 programs in 2020

Civil Aviation Committee head: New airlines to enter in Armenian aviation market

Armenian CB chair: Central Bank is concerned about growth rate of consumer loans

Russia Security Council Secretary on Eurasian Economic Union as institution

Erdogan says Turkey won't refuse to purchase S-400s

Armenian parliamentary speaker: I support education minister's policy

Armenian CB spending to be over AMD 7 billion in 2020

US withdraws all troops from Ayn al-Arab city on Turkish border

Not passing of bill was surprise for Armenia parliament speaker

Armenian parliament speaker to Kazakh delegation: Allies must take into account each other's interests

Armenia Central Bank head: GDP to grow by 4.9% in 2020

Armenia army conducts military exercises, trainings

Armenia Parliament Speaker on removal of Hrayr Tovmasyan, Constitutional Court

Armenia State Revenue Committee, State Economics University sign memorandum

WP: Dog therapists help US congressmen relieve stress during impeachment

Armenia army delegation participating in sitting within CIS framework

Majority faction MP: They make money from fairy tale in UAE, Armenia remains idle

Esper: US military exercises with South Korea could be scaled back to aid diplomacy

Armenia Security Council head: Member Hrayr Tovmasyan has taken Constitutional Court hostage

Dollar rises in Armenia