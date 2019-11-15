Nearly AMD 12.4 billion to be allocated for needs of high-tech industry in Armenia in 2020

A draft budget for 2020 is planned to allocate almost AMD 12.4 billion to the Ministry of High-Tech Industry for Armenia to become an exporting country of high-tech military industry, said the minister Hakob Arshakyan Friday at the Armenian parliament.
According to the draft budget for 2020, spending for the needs of the military industry increased by 122% or AMD 6.3 billion. Part of these funds will be directed to the implementation of research and development programs, and another part - to increase productivity indicators, since, according to Arshakyan, it is necessary to take into account the country's needs in the field of security, and create opportunities for implementation and marketing local products to international markets.