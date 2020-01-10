US House adopts resolution restricting Trump's ability to start war against Iran

The US House of Representatives has adopted a resolution that will limit President Donald Trump's ability to conduct military operations against Iran. Lawmakers are concerned that the assassination of the leading Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, could lead to a war with Tehran, Voice of America reported.
The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, voted almost exclusively on party lines - 224 votes in favor and 194 against. Democrats accused Trump of recklessness and supported the resolution, while Trump-backing Republicans opposed this legislative initiative.
Support for the initiative in the House of Representatives sends the measure to the Republican-controlled Senate, where its fate is unclear. Republicans control 53 of the 100 seats in the upper house and rarely vote against the president, but at least two Republican senators have expressed support for the resolution on military authority.
If the resolution is adopted by the House of Representatives and the Senate, the measure does not require Trump's signature in order to enter into force. The White House issued a statement against this.
Earlier, Mr. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said the operation to assassinate Qasem Soleimani had no positive effect on American security. She accused the White House of deciding the attack without consulting Congress. Usually, presidents, before taking important actions in the defense sphere, notify Congress leaders about this.
Pelosi declared the administration’s contemptuous attitude toward Congress, implying an episode with a decision on the operation against Soleimani.