Why is there no McDonald's in Armenia yet?
Why is there no McDonald's in Armenia yet?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – People always ask why there is no McDonald's in Armenia to this day. In this case, the matter is simply about the economic side of the issue. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP, economist Mikayel Melkumyan, said this at the January 20 sitting of the National Assembly while discussing the bill on making addenda to the Civil Code.

According to the MP, McDonald's is a tourism company, though its services are more expensive than local the fast food companies.

Melkumyan also did not rule out the possibility that someone may have registered such a brand in recent years, but noted that, in the end, international brands coming to Armenia are ending up in litigations.

First Deputy Minister of Justice Rafik Grigoryan responded to this claim. He, in particular, clarified that there is a term "well-known trademark" that defines copyright issues in such cases.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
